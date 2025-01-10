She Was Excited To See Her Friend For A One-On-One Get Together, But Left Earlier Because She Brought Someone Along Without Permission

A one-on-one meetup with a friend is so nice. The conversations are deeper and there’s little to distract you.

What happens when someone else is in that mix? Read on and you’ll find out.

AITA for leaving my friend when she brought a person I don’t know to our meetup I had planned to meet up with my friend “Jess” for coffee. We scheduled this a week ago and I’d assumed it’d be just the two of us. I was excited because it’s been a while since we’ve seen each other.

But something puts a damper on the occasion.

For context, I hate it when my friends bring other people (specifically people I’ve never met) to hangouts that were originally planned to be just us. Especially with no prior notice. All my friends know this. Jess knows this. We met up today and she brought this girl “Jay” with no notice beforehand. I was under the impression that it would be the two of us, so you could imagine my surprise. I really tried to be friendly, but I was visibly annoyed that she didn’t keep her word and brought this person that I didn’t know when she implied she wouldn’t. The conversation we had was small talk and awkward, obviously, because Jay and I didn’t know each other. I was really hoping I’d be able to tell jess about things going on in my life that I wouldn’t tell someone I don’t know.

And then things get worse.

I was annoyed so I made up an excuse to leave early, told Jess we could hang out next week and left. Jess got ticked and has blown up my phone with texts about how I’m rude and inconsiderate etc. I originally didn’t think I was in the wrong but I’m having second thoughts and would like an objective opinion. Am I in the wrong for getting mad at her over this?

