She’s Mad At Her Husband Because He Doesn’t Want To Disinfect The Bathroom After Being Up All Night With Their Sick Kid

A lot of conflicts arise when two people in a home share responsibilities. In this story, it’s a couple and the responsibility is unpleasant.

See why they disagree about how to handle a cleaning situation.

AITA for asking my husband to disinfect the bathroom? Our daughter was up all night vomiting and pooping. My husband got up with her and took care of her throughout the night.

The drama doesn’t stay in the bathroom.

I work from home. He then slept in until 1pm and comes to my office to check in. Our daughter has been sleeping as well. My husband says he’s gonna meet up with a buddy this afternoon. I said, “I hate to ask, but please disinfect the bathroom with bleach.” He says I don’t have to ask. I said, I do, because I know you won’t want to, but it needs done, so the sickness or virus or whatever doesn’t spread more.

And there’s no sign of a truce.

He storms off, making feel pretty terrible. My husband has a part-time job and works maybe 10 hours a week. We have two kids. But I’m working, well, I should be, but now here I am posting to Reddit. AITA?

