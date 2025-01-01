Shopper Was Very Disappointed With Drew Barrymore’s “Beautiful” Line Of Kitchenware Products

I guess it’s just the way that business works, but it’s always interesting when you see celebrities dip their toes into other industries.

Drew Barrymore has a kitchenware brand called Beautiful for sale in Walmart stores, but it sounds like not everyone is on board with the products.

A person took to TikTok to put the brand on blast after she bought some of the products.

The person said, “I have a couple of bones to pick with this Drew Barrymore “Beautiful’ line.”

They told viewers that the microwave she bought has no buttons with numbers on them and that the device locks when it starts and stops.

The TikTokker also addressed the Beautiful crock pot and said, “It’s so hard to get it to turn on and off. I constantly have to unplug it. I don’t know if it’s worth returning.”

They added, “I don’t think I’d buy this one again.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Puttin’ Drew Barrymore on blast!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.