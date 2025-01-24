Sister Invites Younger Sibling To Courthouse Wedding With A Stranger She Just Met, And It Leaves Her Sibling Wondering If She Should Attend Or Skip

For some people, getting married is something they plan for years, but for others, it happens quickly.

What would you do if your sister suddenly announced she was marrying someone you’d never met? Would you set aside your doubts to support her? Or would you distance yourself out of fear that she’s making a mistake?

In the following story, one woman struggles with this very dilemma. Here’s the full story.

AITA if I don’t go to my sisters court house wedding? This morning, I (26f) woke up to a really weird text from my sister(33f). Sister: “Can you take off March 6th?” Me: “For what?” Sister: “I’m getting married” Me: “…”

Apparently, her sister hasn’t been dating anyone recently.

Ever since birth, I’ve known my sister to be a serial dater. Almost every time I see her, she has a new boyfriend… she hasn’t introduced me to anyone recently, so seeing this text is quite a shock. Before New Year’s, she told me that she was dating a guy in a different state, but they just broke up. So if she is getting married, I’m 90% sure that it is probably going to be with a complete stranger.

She doesn’t want to have any part in this marriage.

Either way, I do not want to be a part of it at all. I just started school, I’ve been working a lot, and I really don’t want to support my sister’s dumb decisions, especially when I know that she hasn’t known this dude for long. At the end of the day, I am just scared of her getting hurt or used. AITA?

