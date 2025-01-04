Spoiled Rich Kids Attempt To Skip Their $1,200 Bill At A Fancy Restaurant, But Get Stopped And Expelled From School

People love to hate spoiled, bratty rich kids and it’s because of stories like this one.

It’s no surprise that these two teenagers are also dine and dashers — well, they tried to be!

Check out how this savvy server made sure they wouldn’t get away with it and got something else instead.

Snobby Dine and Dash Couple try to stick me with their $1,200 tab: I lock the restaurant door and help them both get expelled from their school and stuck with a huge fine! I worked at a really expensive French restaurant. One night the restaurant is really busy and this couple comes in.

The night is pretty predictable.

They’re young and act like the “rich kids of Instagram” stereotype. They kept insulting me and ordered wine even though they were underage. I knew how dine and cashers operate and as expected the girl excuses herself to the restroom. Then a minute later she goes out into the parking lot, calls the valet and he goes off to get their car even though she doesn’t have their ticket.

Then she sprang into action.

I text the valet and tell him not to give the car to the girl unless I text him that the boy paid. Then we locked him in. The maître d says, “Forgetting something?” So the manager filled out a police report and noticed the boy attended the school he donated a lot of money to. So he told the school about what thieves the little ratboy and his loser girlfriend were. We learned later that they got expelled, and that both now have a felony police record because they tried to steal and commit fraud for more than $1000.

Here is what folks are saying.

I agree this would be a better course of action, but they could probably replace the key and pick up the car at the impound lot.

Like in the movies? LOL

But why is that part hard to believe? Maybe the cops aren’t corrupt?

If it was a LinkedIn post:

I’d watch a movie about an undercover wine bottle.

Let’s at least concede that many people are horrible to servers.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.