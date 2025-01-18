Supervisor Fired Her For Calling In Sick, But Then Begs Her To Come Back When Their Biggest Orders Fall Apart

Dealing with a difficult supervisor can make even the simplest job unbearable, but it’s even worse when they have a bias against you.

So, what would you do if your boss not only disrespected you but also fired you for being sick, only to beg for your help shortly after when things fell apart?

Would you return to bail them out?

Or would you relish the opportunity to turn the tables?

In the following story, one employee faces this exact situation and has a little fun with it.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

Supervisor sorrows This story happened when I (F 26 yrs at the time), my current age is not important. I get a job at a belt buckle and medallion factory. My supervisor hated my younger sister and was always short and kind of rude to me. I had been there for about a year. I never took off. One day, I started vomiting, so I called in sick. I just got out of the shower, and a knock at the door produced a co-worker. She told me my supervisor told her to come to my house to tell me to get to work. I told her that I had been vomiting all morning and that I was not coming in to infect everyone else. About 30 minutes later, my supervisor called and fired me.

They realized they fired her too soon.

Not long after, the coworker who came to my house called me to ask how to repair a buckle that had trout on it. She also wanted to know how to repair the fur on the grizzly medallion. Neither were in stock. I told her to ask her supervisor how. About 10 minutes later, my ex-supervisor called me. He said they really needed me to come back for just 2 weeks. Those 2 special orders needed to go out in 3 days. I needed to train someone how to do what I had taught myself. He told me my pay would be the same – minimum wage (the year 1980). I giggled to myself. I said yes I would be more than happy to come back for 2 weeks only. He was ecstatic.

She agreed to come back but for higher wages.

Hold on… He then said they would see me tomorrow. I told him wait….we are not finished. I will come back as a consultant for 250 a day for 2 weeks to train. However, I also need a contract stating my job and total pay. He hung up on me. Later, he called back, saying the owner was agreeable. I said, “Sorry, that was a one-time offer, and I don’t feel inclined to work with him again. Have a great day”. They probably lost those accounts. Shouldn’t have fired me for being sick.

That supervisor must’ve been having a really bad day or something.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

For this person, her age is important.

This would’ve been even better.

Here’s someone else focused on her age.

Excellent point!

That’s the perfect revenge!

The company deserved it because calling out sick for one day is no reason to fire a good employee.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.