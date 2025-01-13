Tall Freeloader Claimed He Was Disabled And Tried To Convince A Short Woman To Give Him Her Front-Row Barricade Spot At A Concert, But She Refused And Gave Him Other Options

Imagine preparing for months for your dream concert, only for someone to try and steal your good spot.

This woman refused to give her front-row spot to a man claiming to be disabled because his story just didn’t add up. But now she is wondering if she’s in the wrong for refusing.

AITA for refusing to give up my front-row spot at a concert to someone claiming to be disabled? A couple of weeks ago, I traveled to another country to see an artist I’ve been a fan of for six years. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me, and I’d been waiting months for it. I sacrificed a lot financially and mentally to make it happen. Since it was my first (and probably only) time seeing them, I went all out: I bought GA tickets and arrived at the queue at 5 a.m (even though the doors wouldn’t open until 6:30–7 p.m.) in freezing cold weather.

I waited all day—hungry, cold, and dehydrated—but it was worth it because when the doors opened, I secured a front-row barricade spot, right up against the stage. This was my dream spot.

Then, a guy behind me tapped me on the shoulder and told me he was disabled. He said the venue was supposed to let disabled attendees in early, but they hadn’t. He asked me to give him my spot at the barricade. Here’s the thing: I know this venue is very accommodating for disabled attendees. I actually have friends with disabilities who’ve gone to shows here, and the staff always ensures they get to the front row safely during a designated time frame before it gets too crowded.

Now, I’m a very short person (155 cm/5’1”), and this guy was extremely tall—easily over 5.6. If I gave him my spot, I wouldn’t be able to see anything at all because he would completely block my view. I honestly would’ve been willing to move if he wasn’t so tall or if I could still see from the second row. However, in this case, I knew I’d lose the view I had waited more than 10 hours for.

I tried to compromise. I pointed out that the right side of the barricade was still open and suggested he go there. Since he’s so tall, he’d still have a great view and could hold onto the rail for support. However, he refused, saying the view wasn’t as good as where I was. While we were talking, that section filled up, and he became more insistent. He said he’d “have a hard time” if he couldn’t take my spot.

At this point, I got frustrated and explained: If his disability was that serious, he should be in the accessible section, which is specifically designed for attendees with disabilities. If he insisted on being in the standing section, he should’ve brought a support aid, like a cane (I’d seen someone nearby with one). If he spoke to security, they could escort him to the front-row disabled seating, which has a fantastic view and is much more accommodating.

After hearing this, he called me a jerk,” and left. I feel like he just wanted my spot and wasn’t being truthful. The venue offers several options for disabled attendees, and I tried to direct him to alternatives. I feel bad for saying no but I don’t think it was fair for him to ask me to sacrifice my entire experience. AITA?

