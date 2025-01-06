Target Worker Shares How Much Time She Gets For Paid And Unpaid Breaks, But A Walmart Worker In The Comments Boasts About One Hour Breaks

Life ain’t no beach and work certainly ain’t no picnic.

And, apparently, working at Target means your breaks are broken down and timed, according to Kaitlin Sondae (@kaitlinsondae) on Tiktok.

Most of us are sitting here wishing for that lottery ticket to come through so we can just take one huge break.

But the reality is we are going to have to clock in tomorrow but how do your work breaks compare to Target? Do y’all get a full hour to chill out and get a sandwich? Or do you struggle to get a break!

Sondae explained her break protocol as a Target worker and she certainly isn’t getting any one hour lunches, “You get two fifteens and a 30 if you have a full eight-hour shift.”

However, according to Sondae some locations offer more breaks according to state regulation.

“Some locations, depending on the state, have a 45-minute lunch instead of 30,” she told her followers.

And just in case you’re thinking of getting a job at Target, it sounds like you’ll have to weigh up the break scenario.

Not all breaks are equal it seems! She said: “The two fifteens are paid, the 30 or 45 is not.”

After that y’all feeling good about your work breaks or worse than before?!

Let’s face it breaks are kind of integral to us as humans and workers and reinvigorate us to actually do the work!

Watch the full clip here:

