January 23, 2025 at 4:48 am

Tesla Owner Talked About A Vehicle Malfunction That He Had To Deal With. – ‘Elon, baby, I need you to fix this.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@taigatli

Here we go again!

A man named Tai took to TikTok to complain about an issue with his Tesla vehicle that had him seriously worried.

Source: TikTok

Tai’s Tesla had a smoke-like substance coming from it and he was worried that the car was going to explode.

He referred to the owner of Tesla and said, “Elon, baby, I need you to fix this.”

Source: TikTok

FYI, Tai wasn’t really in danger and a message on the car’s dashboard informed him about water vapor and said, “May be visible in cold weather, continue charging.

Tai said, “We need to fix it. I don’t like it.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@taigatli

Wtf wrong with Tesla!! #fyp #tesla

♬ original sound – tai

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker weighed in.

Source: TikTok

And one viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

More Tesla problems!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter