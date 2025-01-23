Tesla Owner Talked About A Vehicle Malfunction That He Had To Deal With. – ‘Elon, baby, I need you to fix this.’

Here we go again!

A man named Tai took to TikTok to complain about an issue with his Tesla vehicle that had him seriously worried.

Tai’s Tesla had a smoke-like substance coming from it and he was worried that the car was going to explode.

He referred to the owner of Tesla and said, “Elon, baby, I need you to fix this.”

FYI, Tai wasn’t really in danger and a message on the car’s dashboard informed him about water vapor and said, “May be visible in cold weather, continue charging.

Tai said, “We need to fix it. I don’t like it.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person asked a question.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And one viewer chimed in.

More Tesla problems!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁