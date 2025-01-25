Neighbor Refused To Share The Fence Costs, So A Homeowner Took Every Post And Wire With Them When They Moved

In farming communities, shared fences are a practical necessity — but cooperation isn’t guaranteed.

One neighbor’s refusal to pitch in on a boundary line left the family to build it themselves, and years later, they made sure every post came down on their terms.

Another fence revenge About 25 years ago, my parents bought an approximate 20-acre rectangle to live on, farm, and raise a few cattle. The seller lived adjacent, so in essence, he was selling about half of his land where he raised cattle and horses. This sale required a new fence to bisect the property.

My dad asked the neighbor if he’d go in halves on the fence, as it would keep their respective livestock separate and out of his crops.

But the neighbor wasn’t too fond of this idea.

The neighbor refused, so my siblings and I helped Dad put up about two miles of five-strand barbed wire with metal t-posts. About 15 years later, the city used their power of eminent domain to force my parents out so they could expand a landfill. However, the city did not include the neighbor, as they didn’t yet need his land.

Remembering the neighbor’s refusal to share the cost when the fence was installed, my dad offered to sell him the fence before moving. Again, the neighbor refused, thinking my father would just leave it.

My 85-year-old father enlisted our help, and we pulled up the entire two miles of fence. As a bonus, he even sold the used t-posts.

