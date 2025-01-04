Their 20-Year-Old Child Finds A Job That’s 45 Minutes Away, But This Parent Refuses To Drive Them Because They Should Get A License And Do It Themselves

When your kid lands a job but doesn’t have a license, it can put you in a tough spot as a parent.

But what if that job was 45 minutes away, with no public transportation and no other way to get there? Would you spend three hours a day driving them back and forth? Or would you draw a line and tell them it’s time to find another solution?

In the following story, one parent finds themselves in this exact situation and questions whether they’re wrong for refusing to help their adult child. Here’s the full story.

AITAH: My kid wants me to drive 3 hours a day taking them to/from work. I said no. My 20-year-old child was offered a job 45 minutes from our house. They have no driver’s license yet, and a car was given to them, but they do not drive due to having no license. Taking them to/from work every day would take me 3 hours. I work from home, and I have responsibilities. Also, I just do not want to drive for 3 hours every day. I wouldn’t do that for ANY job.

They do not see this situation the same way.

My kid says I should be supportive and drive them, but I am just not going to do it. I told them that this was an unreasonable request and that I’d be willing to do one trip (1.5 hours) only. There isn’t any public transportation here either. AITA?

Eek. It’s good they want to work, but that is a long way for someone else to take you each day.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

As this person points out, the child is an adult and should do it on their own.

Exactly! This is great advice!

It does seem like she’s enabled the child to rely on her.

Another excellent point.

It’s time to stop helping and make them get a license.

The “child” is 20 years old and needs to be capable of doing things for themselves.