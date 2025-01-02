Their Upstairs Neighbors Asked If They Could Use The Basement During A Tornado, But When They Said “No” Things Got Tense

While you’re not required to let strangers into your home under ordinary circumstances, does that change when the stranger is a neighbor and the circumstance is a storm and a tornado warning?

AITA for not letting random neighbors into my home? This happened last night and I have been told by my partner that I was selfish but idk. There was a tornado warning last night where I live. This isn’t too unusual in our state but we are in a city so we don’t typically get actual touchdown or anything like that.

When the sirens went off (around 6 pm) we heard a knock at the door, and it was our upstairs neighbor. He asked if he and his girlfriend and dog could go in our basement. We live in a duplex, so it’s an old house that has been split in 2 units. They have the second floor and attic and we have the first floor and basement.

I told them I wasn’t comfortable with them coming into our house, and apologized, and the guy left after kind of awkwardly standing there in my doorway for a second. I said sorry but I dont think I’m obligated to let people into my house just because there’s a storm. For what it’s worth there wasn’t even a tornado after the warnings and the sirens stopped about 5 minutes after he came and asked. Anyway my girl said I was being selfish but I don’t think they need access to our house every time there is a storm warning. Aita?

I wouldn’t say it’s required to let the neighbor into your home, but under the circumstances, it would be the friendly and neighborly thing to do.

You know, safety first.

