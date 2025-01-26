Sibling Declined Their Realtor Brother’s Help With Their House Hunt Due To Past Drama, But He Took It The Wrong Way And Caused A Rift

Purchasing a home is a big decision, but having a realtor brother meddling in your affairs makes it even harder.

On top of everything else, this prospective homebuyer was forced to navigate not only a tough housing market, but also their family’s expectations.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not choosing my older brother as my real estate agent? A couple of years ago, my older brother showed me a house I was interested in.

But it turns out, he was also interested in the house.

When we got to the property, he told me that HE wanted it. I was really upset by this, but then he offered to go half on the property.

This totally threw off the plans.

Neither one of us ended up buying the property, and I regret not getting it. He already has a house, and I just rent. He is my older brother, and I’m 10 years younger than him.

So now they aren’t interested in their brother’s help at all, much to his dismay.

Now, a couple of years later, I am trying to buy a house again, but I didn’t ask my brother to be my realtor, and he took offense.

Deciding who to trust can be just as tough as deciding where to buy.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks it’s natural to want some separation.

The prospective home buyer also may still be harboring some hard feelings from last time around.

This user also finds it prudent to not mix personal and professional matters.

Maybe the older brother just shouldn’t be trusted at all.

When family is involved, the foundation of every decision can feel a little shaky — especially if they’ve been known to screw you over.

Maybe brothers and business just shouldn’t mix.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.