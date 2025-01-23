January 22, 2025 at 10:49 pm

Customer Explained Why He Got Into Trouble At A Costco Store

I had no idea that “Costco Jail” existed!

A TikTokker named Ethan posted a video and said he got into some hot water at a Costco store because a worker made a mistake.

Ethan told viewers, “Currently traumatized because the Costco cashier at self-checkout scanned all my items for me but missed one. I ended up in Costco jail with security for 20 minutes.”

He said that security guards at the store checked surveillance video and his credit cards before they let him out of “jail.”

It all happened because a cashier at the store missed one of his items when they were checking Ethan out.

Check out the video.

I feel like this audio makes it funnier lol #costco #trauma

This is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Costco is getting wild lately…

