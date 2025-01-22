January 22, 2025 at 4:47 pm

This Doctor Thinks Paper Straws Are Bad For Your Health. – ‘You’re better off just drinking out of the cup.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@drjoshredd

Now this, huh…?

A doctor named Josh posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why he thinks paper straws aren’t a good idea.

Source: TikTok

He told viewers, “You know those paper straws that are really good for the environment? Well, the glue that holds it together is extremely toxic.”

Source: TikTok

Josh continued, “So if you’re faced with those straws, you’re better off just drinking out of the cup.”

Hmmm…what do we think about this…?

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@drjoshredd

Simple message! Over 40M views so far across platforms 🙌🏻🙌🏻

♬ original sound – Dr. Josh Redd

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This TikTokker nailed it.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Is anything GOOD for our health these days?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter