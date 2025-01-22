This Doctor Thinks Paper Straws Are Bad For Your Health. – ‘You’re better off just drinking out of the cup.’

Now this, huh…?

A doctor named Josh posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why he thinks paper straws aren’t a good idea.

He told viewers, “You know those paper straws that are really good for the environment? Well, the glue that holds it together is extremely toxic.”

Josh continued, “So if you’re faced with those straws, you’re better off just drinking out of the cup.”

Hmmm…what do we think about this…?

Here’s the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This TikTokker nailed it.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Is anything GOOD for our health these days?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.