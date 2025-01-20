His Fiancée Works From 2PM To 11 PM, So When She Came Home At 4 AM, He Asked Her To Tell Him When She Would Be Home Late

Communication is the cornerstone of any relationship.

And in this man’s case, all he wanted was for his fiancée to tell him if she’d be working late on any given night. But when he made the request, she got defensive.

Now he’s wondering if he is the one in the wrong for asking.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for asking my fiancée to inform me if she’s working late? My fiancée usually works from 2 PM to 11 PM and gets home around midnight or 1 AM. Last night, she ended up working much later than usual and didn’t get home until 4 AM.

That’s much later than usual and he was worried about her.

When she got back, I asked her if she could let me know in the future if she’s working late. I explained that I wasn’t trying to control her or micromanage her time, but it’s common courtesy to let your partner know if there’s a major change in plans. Especially since I was worried when she didn’t come home at her usual time.

Her response was not understanding of his feelings or concerns.

Her response caught me off guard: she asked, “Why do you want me to inform you?” I didn’t expect that reaction, and it made me wonder if I was out of line for asking. To me, it’s about respect and staying connected as partners, but I’m curious if others see it differently. AITA?

Even if she doesn’t get it, it’s still something that her partner wants (and most people would appreciate), and she is being dismissive about it.

They need to talk.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Getting defensive about a perfectly normal request is unhealthy in the least.

It sounds like they’re due for a discussion!

