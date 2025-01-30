Mechanic Claims That Jeeps Are The Easiest Cars To Modify

News flash: not all cars are built equally.

But did you know that Jeeps are pretty unique when it comes to their composition?

A mechanic named Thomas posted a video on TikTok and explained why he thinks Jeeps are the easiest cars to modify.

Thomas talked about Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators and said, “Everything is interchangeable.”

He told viewers that screens on these models can be swapped out for each other and said, “How many brand new cars can you do that in? You can just [say], ‘Oh, I want that feature, actually. Let me just go buy that, throw it in. You can’t.”

Thomas mentioned the Ford Bronco and said that it wasn’t up to par with Jeeps as far as interchangeability goes.

The guy knows what he likes…

Here’s the video.

