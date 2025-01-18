This Mom Isn’t Happy That Toys And Clothes For Kids Are Made From Polyester

Parents, you probably want to pay attention to what this mom has to say…

Her name is Marissa and she told TikTok viewers that she thinks a lot of clothes and toys for kids are not suitable for youngsters because they’re made of polyester.

Marissa said, “I unfortunately now know about polyester, and you can’t unsee it.”

She added, “And it’s sad because literally all the baby toys and clothes are basically polyester.”

Marissa showed viewers different toys and clothes and the labels all showed that they were made of polyester.

She said, “So, basically, you’re letting your kid chew on plastic.”

Well, that’s one way to look at it…

Here’s the video.

@marissachristineee Learning about polyester has ruined my target runs and it makes me SO MAD!!!! ♬ original sound – Marissa Christine

And this is what viewers had to say.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this viewer offered some tips.

She’s over it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁