Dollar Tree Shopper Isn’t Happy That The Store Raised Its Prices And They’re Not Alone

by Matthew Gilligan

Is Dollar Tree jumping the shark?

By the number of people recently complaining about the discount chain store, it might be…

A man named Rob posted a video on TikTok and explained why he isn’t happy with Dollar Tree stores.

Rob told viewers that prices at Dollar Tree stores have gone up from $1 to $1.25.

He asked viewers, “How many times did you get a 25% increase in pay? I know I didn’t.”

ya I know we have inflation and costs went up but it’s 25 percent and I’ve never gotten near that for a pay raise. have you? #inflation #costs #price #prices #dollartree #dollar #pricehike #moremoney #increase #bidenomics #corporate #corporategreed #greed #profit #profits #dollar #value

Dollar Tree…this one’s for you.

That’s not why we shop there!

