Dollar Tree Shopper Isn’t Happy That The Store Raised Its Prices And They’re Not Alone

Is Dollar Tree jumping the shark?

By the number of people recently complaining about the discount chain store, it might be…

And here’s another video to check out!

A man named Rob posted a video on TikTok and explained why he isn’t happy with Dollar Tree stores.

Rob told viewers that prices at Dollar Tree stores have gone up from $1 to $1.25.

He asked viewers, “How many times did you get a 25% increase in pay? I know I didn’t.”

Hmmm, that doesn’t sound good…

Take a look at what he had to say.

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user has some thoughts about this…

Dollar Tree…this one’s for you.

That’s not why we shop there!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.