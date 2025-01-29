January 29, 2025 at 6:47 pm

Shopper Claims Pillsbury Ripped Them Off With A Box Of Toaster Strudels

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this must’ve been a bummer…

A TikTokker named Nick posted a video and showed viewers why he wasn’t happy after he bought what he thought was a six-pack of Pillsbury Toaster Strudels.

Nick said, “There’s literally two. This is sealed.”

Nick said sarcastically, “Merry Christmas to me.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “WHERE ARE THE REST OF THEM??”

That’s what we’d like to know…

Here’s the video.

@kadaddle

WHERE ARE THE REST OF THEM?? @Pillsbury #toasterstrudel #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – Nick

Check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual asked a question.

This is just SAD.

I hope he got some new ones!

