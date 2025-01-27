January 27, 2025 at 8:49 am

Costco Shopper Shared A Great Tip For Snagging Those Big Sales Even If You Already Purchased The Product

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jacobcurtisbean

Costco gets a lot of good AND bad press from shoppers online, and the video you’re about to see falls in the first category.

A man named Jacob posted a video and showed viewers and Costco shoppers about a money-saving hack that is sure to impress shoppers.

Jacob said, “So, here’s a little piece of wisdom I learned today. I bought a sink last week. It was, like, $400 or something. We went back to Costco today and the same sink was marked down $90.”

He continued, “I asked my husband, I was, like, ‘Should we buy this new sink and return the old one?’”

Jacob said he went to customer service and he found out something pretty interesting.

She said, “He told me that at Costco if you see something cheaper within 30 days of the purchase, they will refund you the amount from what you bought it to the discount amount including if you see it online at a cheaper price and show proof.”

That’s pretty cool!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And one viewer shared how they do it.

Costco shoppers…this one’s for you!

Everyone loves saving money.

