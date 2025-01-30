Shopper Thinks Cheap Shampoo Will Do The Same Job As The Expensive Stuff

Ladies and gents who are serious about your hair care…this video is for you.

It comes to us from a woman named Nicole who took to TikTok to explain why she thinks it’s okay to go with the cheap stuff when it comes to shampoo.

Nicole said, “Can someone tell me why my hair used to be so much healthier when I was using this $2 shampoo compared to the shampoo I use now, which is like $40?”

She added, “And before any of you say, oh, it’s probably the bleach, no, because I’ve had my hair literally white and it was so much healthier.”

Nicole held bottles of Suave shampoo in her video and said, “Like, it don’t make sense, and my hair used to smell so good. Now I don’t smell it ever.”

She said she bought cheap shampoo again and told viewers, “I’m gonna try it again, see. And if it works, I’m saving money because I’d rather buy the $2 shampoo than the $40 shampoo.”

Here’s the video.

Nicole posted a follow-up video and said that the Suave shampoo seemed to be doing the trick!

Give the cheap stuff a shot!

It seems like a not-so-well-kept secret.

