Woman Calls Out “Micro-Cheating” And Says That Relationships Take 100% Faithfulness – ‘Who wants to be in a relationship where you’re blurring the line?’

Having a strong marriage or relationship takes some work.

TikToker @suzanneroxanne points out that it also takes complete faithfulness, and that means no ‘micro-cheating.’

She starts off her video by saying, “Being faithful is so much more than just not physically cheating on your spouse.”

Yup, 100% agree with this. She continues, “Being faithful is not just physically honoring your marriage. It is emotionally honoring the commitment you made to this woman. Being a faithful spouse, a faithful husband is also going to include not seeking validation from other women.”

Absolutely. Seeking this type of attention from someone other than your spouse is wrong.

She wonders about these situations, saying, “Who wants to be in a relationship where you’re blurring this line? It is not hard to have boundaries to protect your relationship.”

This is so true.

Putting your spouse not just first, but in an exclusive position when it comes to flirting, etc is very important.

Finally, she wraps up the video by saying, “Either be all into your marriage or stay single.”

It really is that simple.

In the video itself, she goes into some more detail and gives some examples.

Check it out below:

The people in the comments seem to agree.

This person just ended her 35 year marriage over this type of thing.

This person points out some other examples of ‘micro-cheating.’

People can try to justify anything.

Just be 100% faithful to your spouse!

Or don’t have one.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!