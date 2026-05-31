She Has No Choice But to Move, But the Local Rental Prices Have Left Her Facing an Impossible Dilemma

Have you ever been in a tough financial situation? Imagine feeling like it’s impossible to find somewhere to live that you can actually afford. What would you do?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She vents about her credit score, loans and application fees, but she’s hard working and just wants a place to live.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO because I am angry that my apartment complex won’t let me onto a new lease? I cannot do this anymore and I feel like I am reaching a breaking point because as of the phone call with the leasing office yesterday I have not been able to eat a solid meal. I’ve been here 6 years. I moved in back in 2020 while working minimum wage but it’s been hell securing work in this absolutely backwards economy and I never managed to get ahead at all. I’m dead serious. I have zero savings.

She sounds very hard working.

I didn’t “sit and collect” unemployment at my previous apartment for very long during Covid quarantines because I needed a job in order to move into this place. (The last place had Bed Bugs and German Roaches coexisting in the walls.) So I’ve just been working my butt off and desperately shoving money at bills and rent in order to keep this roof over my head. In 2020 I worked as a housekeeper at a nursing home since it was the one job nobody in this city wanted due to the pandemic. Then they shut down.

Here are a few of the jobs she’s had…

I got into a printing place, but didn’t realize they hired me to be a customer service person for random shipments we would do for other companies. I quit after a man called me over a dozen times to scream about his Peeps. I then worked from home as a call center employee and hated every minute of it but I stayed there almost a year until I found work nearby I could walk to. The new place hired me in, but I didn’t realize I was a temp and they let me go right as I worked my 89th day. I never hit 90 days so I never got benefits and was immediately terminated once the season ended “supposedly.”

She went through another job before landing in her current position.

Then I worked retail for a bit as a manager. Opening, closing, inventory, all of it. The owner shut that store down when new government legislation scared him into thinking he’d end up bankrupt. Now I’m at a factory making $19.50 an hour and it still isn’t enough. It’s never enough. How am I still not making enough?????

But it got worse.

I’m losing my mind over it but I figured as long as could STAY HERE I could keep this job because I just do not want to go through the whole job searching b.s. again. It’s harrowing. So yesterday I get a call and it’s the leasing manager of this apartment complex. Long story short I cannot extend my lease. I faced a wage garnishment towards the end of last year that kicked in the week of Thanksgiving and kept going until Valentine’s Day week. I kid you not, I had no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no New Years party. Nothing. Nothing at all. I couldnt even afford food, but food stamps/EBT won’t help you if you’re single without children or not a veteran.

Here’s what happened…

I struggled hard and went without food, didn’t pay my phone bill, and had to negotiate with the electric company to keep everything running. The rent was killing me. I ended up pulling two loans from my job just to keep up but apparently I didn’t keep up well enough. So now I cannot renew my lease. No chances. Nada.

She’s in a really tough situation.

I even went above the leasing office and called the company that owns the property. I got some runaround excuse about them wanting to renovate the building I’m in, but I “don’t qualify” to just start a new lease in another unit or building. The issue is my credit is still trash after a bad breakup. I had an ex ruin me financially and when I first arrived in this new city in 2019 I was homeless with a credit score under 460. Right now I’m making $19.50 an hour, my credit is a 537, and I have NO criminal history…and it’s not enough! Again it’s not enough.

She makes too much for assistance.

I make too much to get income based housing, or food assistance, but my credit is too bad to get approved for an apartment via application. I do not want to have to pay all of these damn application fees too! This is INSANE! I just need a place to live so I can get my butt to work every day. I’m not asking for anything fancy either. 1 bedrooms, studios, the simplest apartments in the worst neighborhoods want stellar credit and I feel like I’m just unraveling at the seams.

She wonders if autism has anything to do with how she feels.

I have until the end of APRIL to get out. I feel like I am overreacting but I’m also Autistic. When everything is too much I shut down. I can’t tell if I’m not hungry truly or just shutting down and it’s making me get even more wound up.

She wants to know if her feelings are justified.

I’m just MAD. Nowhere pays enough. Every place charges too damn much just for 4 walls and a toilet and a few sinks. Public assistance is gone….am I overreacting or is my panic/anger/numbness justified? I’m just tired deep down in my soul and want to disappear. Is my nonstop smoking justified or am I overreacting? I feel broken.

Wow! That sounds so tough! She really needs help. I understand why she’s so upset.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person doesn’t find the situation surprising.

Here’s a suggestion to find a roommate.

Another person offers similar advice.

It definitely sounds stressful.

Anyone would be stressed out in this situation.