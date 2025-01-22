TikTokker Talked About The Good Deal She Got On An Expensive Electric Vehicle

From the news I hear, people have mixed emotions about electric vehicles.

And here’s another opinion from a woman who posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she got a sweet deal on a 2023 Fisker Ocean EV that was originally priced at $70,000 for only $24,000.

She said, “I got the keys to a brand new Ocean vehicle. It’s a super cool brand. It’s really rare. I’ve never seen one on the road before.”

She showed viewers the inside of the vehicle and said about a serving tray, “We are getting a bit of a malfunction because it hits the steering wheel so it can’t go like flat.”

The woman said that the range for the electric vehicle is 300 miles and that she likes the style of it.

Hmmm…but why was it so cheap?

Check out the video.

And here’s what people had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker was shocked.

And this viewer thinks this video is a joke.

Electric vehicles can be a bit of a gamble…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!