January 22, 2025 at 4:48 am

TikTokker Talked About The Good Deal She Got On An Expensive Electric Vehicle

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@notacargirlreviews

From the news I hear, people have mixed emotions about electric vehicles.

And here’s another opinion from a woman who posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she got a sweet deal on a 2023 Fisker Ocean EV that was originally priced at $70,000 for only $24,000.

Source: TikTok

She said, “I got the keys to a brand new Ocean vehicle. It’s a super cool brand. It’s really rare. I’ve never seen one on the road before.”

She showed viewers the inside of the vehicle and said about a serving tray, “We are getting a bit of a malfunction because it hits the steering wheel so it can’t go like flat.”

Source: TikTok

The woman said that the range for the electric vehicle is 300 miles and that she likes the style of it.

Hmmm…but why was it so cheap?

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@notacargirlreviews

interior tour coming soon there is too much to cover on this vehicle #fisker #fiskerocean

♬ original sound – Not A Car Girl

And here’s what people had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker was shocked.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer thinks this video is a joke.

Source: TikTok

Electric vehicles can be a bit of a gamble…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter