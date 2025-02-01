Toddler Teases Older Brother By Calling Him The Wrong Name And Loves Every Second Of It

Toddlers may be small, but even at such a young age, they can surprise everyone with how sharp and mischievous they can be when the mood strikes.

But what would you do if a child turned their sassiness into the kind of petty revenge that’s both infuriating and impossible not to laugh at? Would you try to correct them? Or would you let them run with it?

In today’s story, one little girl takes sibling rivalry to a whole new level with an unexpected act of defiance. Here’s what happened.

The very petty revenge of an under two-year-old 35+ years ago, my sister had 5 kids. This involves the two oldest and the youngest. I am changing names for privacy. The two oldest were boys, Kurt, 14, and Jeff, 13. The youngest was a sassy little girl, Allie, who was around 20 months old. Kurt was kind and patient with Allie and would read to her and play games. It wasn’t constant; he had other things to do, being a teen, but if he was around, he would make it a point to give her hugs and attention. Jeff, on the other hand, couldn’t be bothered. He wasn’t mean to her, but he was impatient. He would yell at her if she touched his things or went into his room. If she approached him with a book or toy, he’d tell her to go away.

Here’s where it started.

Allie adored Kurt and gravitated toward him while pretty much ignoring Jeff. For some reason, this annoyed Jeff, even though her didn’t want much to do with her. One morning before school, Allie was in her high chair and my sister was packing lunches. Jeff came into the room to grab his lunch before heading out to the bus. “Hi Kurt!” Allie said in her sweet little sing-songy voice. Jeff stopped, looked at her with annoyance, and said, “I’m not Kurt. I’m Jeff. Say ‘Jeff.’” So she said, “Jeff.”

She decided to keep doing it.

Satisfied, he grabbed his lunch, told his mom good-bye, and as he left, Allie sweetly said, “Bye, Kurt!” Jeff stopped and again told her he was not Kurt; he was Jeff. She just smiled sweetly and said, “Okay.” Allie continued the Hi Kurt/Bye Kurt routine with Jeff for several days, and he was very irritated by it. My sister asked her why she was calling him by the wrong name, and Allie giggled and said, “It’s funny, Mama!” My sister couldn’t believe this sassy little toddler came up with this pettiness all on her own.

