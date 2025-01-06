January 6, 2025 at 10:48 am

Toyota Highlander Owner Isn’t Happy About Her New Vehicle, But The Dealership Will Only Give Her Half Her Money Back. – ‘This is my way to cope with my frustration.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@cassidymaldonado_

It’s always so disheartening to buy a car that turns out to be a lemon.

A woman named Cassidy had that happen recently and she talked about how things have gone from bad to worse with the 2014 Toyota Highlander she bought from a dealership.

Cassidy said she brought the Highlander back to the dealership ten times because of a water leak and each time the mechanics couldn’t fix it.

She added that she was charged $2,500 during one visit because they fixed her moonroof and thought that would take care of the issue.

Cassidy said she asked about the dealership replacing the car for her and they told her they’d only give her half of her money back.

She told viewers, “That’s not fair.”

The caption to her video reads, “This is my way to cope with my frustration.”

Here’s the video.

@cassidymaldonado_

this is my way to cope with my frustration #storytime #putafingerdown #fyp @Toyota USA

♬ original sound – cassidy

Cassidy posted a follow-up video and showed folks that the leak in her vehicle is still causing her problems.

Take a look at what she had to say about this.

@cassidymaldonado_

Replying to @Phillie Cheesesteak UGH @Toyota #toyotaproblems #carproblems #ugh

♬ original sound – cassidy

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual has another concern…

Sounds like a real lemon!

