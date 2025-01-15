Toyota Owner Said He Can Drive 570 Miles On One Tank Of Gas. – ‘Less than $1,000 a year in gas if you drive 1,000 miles a month.’

I like the sound of this!

A man named Omar took to TikTok to praise his 2025 Toyota Crown Signia for a very specific reason: this baby gets some seriously good gas mileage!

Omar said that he can drive 570 miles on one tank of gas in the Crown Signia and added that people will spend “less than $1,000 a year in gas if you drive 1,000 miles a month” with this vehicle.

He also pointed out the features of the Crown Signia that he likes, including the heated steering wheel and the large touchscreen display.

Omar is also a fan of the car’s huge sunroof.

The TikTokker said that the car is a good deal and added that it starts “around $43,000 for the XLE and $48,000 for the fully loaded limited.”

