Uber Customer Was Furious About A 45-Minute Ride That Cost Her $228

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ladylindsayyy

Say whaaaaaat?!?!

I’ve had to occasionally dish out about $40 or so for an Uber ride in the past, but this is wild!

A TikTokker named Lindsay took to the social media platform to tell viewers about how she ended up spending a whole lotta money on an Uber ride.

Source: TikTok

Lindsay said she took a 25 mile Uber ride from New York City at 11:45 p.m. after a holiday party.

The ride took 45 minutes and it cost her $228. Lindsay said the ride usually costs her about $65.

Source: TikTok

Lindsay was upset at how expensive the ride was and she said she took Uber because it was the safest option.

That’s a pretty expensive ride!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@ladylindsayyy

#greenscreen uber this is not ok!! #uber #notok #pricegauging

♬ original sound – ShopITbyLindsay

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was shocked.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

That’s pretty steep!

The Sifter