‘I’ve done that so many times.’ – Uber Driver Shared A Hack For Riders That Could Save Them Money On Rides

Hmmm, I’m not so sure about this…

An Uber driver named Josh posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a money-saving hack that he says works…but it isn’t exactly on the level…

Josh said, “Let’s say you request a ride somewhere and it’s $40 where you have to go. You take the ride for $40. When the Uber gets to you, you ask the Uber, ‘Hey, how much are you getting paid for this ride?’”

He gave two examples of when he did this and he ended up getting cheaper rides.

Josh added, “I’ve done that so many times. And, as an Uber driver, I have offered that to people also, and everybody is always down.”

Proceed with caution…

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this person weighed in.

Proceed with caution…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!