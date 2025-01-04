University Faculty Were Furious When An Old Keypunch Machine Was Going To Be Removed, But Then They Found Out That It Hadn’t Worked In Six Months

Sometimes change is hard, and that only gets more and more true the older you get. Take technology, for example, it can be hard for the older generation to adapt to changes.

In today’s story, University faculty members are pretty upset when there is a change in technology.

See how the story unfolds…

You’ve been using a broken device daily? How is that possible Story is from my first management job a long time ago when mainframes ruled the world. I worked for a University that was trying to be progressive in upgrades to systems. They had recently replaced all but one keypunch machine with a stack of new glass terminals. The idea was the lone keypunch would help transition the few faculty members to get rid of cards.

A lot of people were unhappy.

The Computing Centre reported to the Bursar (finance person). Initially there was grumbling about the machines being gone to the Bursar. We were told in no uncertain terms that they did not want to hear any more about the machines going away.

Fast forward six months…

About six months later we announced that the keypunch would be gone in two weeks. Bedlam happened, many complaints to the Bursar. Bursar is angry, we agree to hold a faculty meeting to discuss the issue. We meet in the “Executive Conference Room” which was conveniently next to the Bursars office.

Here's how the meeting started…

Meeting starts, faculty members rail on about how they “use that very important machine for their research” and “often use it 5 days a week”. Ranting goes on for about 20 mins and the Bursar is getting more and more upset. “Hey Bursar, there is a small box in your file / cash vault that is labeled ‘Important Computing Centre Materials’, can you send someone for it?”. “I’ll go myself.” and they stomp out.

They returned with the box.

Back with the box. “Can you look at the box and tell us what you see?” “Brown paper wrapped box with dozens of stamps on it.” “What are the stamps?” “Looks like it’s the official received stamp from my office with < date about 6 months ago > on it.” “Can you open it please?”

They opened the box…

They open it and dump a circuit board out of it onto the table. “What is that?” “It’s the control board for the keypunch. It’s been in that box, in your vault, for the last 6 months. The keypunch hasn’t worked a day since then.” … silence in the room … “So since nobody has been using the keypunch for the last 6 months, are we OK to remove it?” Keypunch was removed the next day. (Thanks Dr. Fred)

