Walmart Shopper Received A Delivery That She Didn’t Order And She’s Worried It Might Be A Scam

Why doesn’t this ever happen to me…?

A woman took to TikTok to talk to viewers about an unusual predicament she found herself in: she received a bunch of packages from Walmart, but there was one big problem: she never ordered anything from the company.

The text overlay on the video reads, Walmart – what is happening?”

She said she started receiving packages she didn’t order and it left her confused. The packages didn’t have any information about who ordered them, so she gave them to a local church as gifts.

Then, she got another delivery that had a first initial and a last name listed.

The TikTokker couldn’t find anyone by that name in her neighborhood, so she got in touch with Walmart.

A store representative told her she wouldn’t receive any more packages…but she did.

She said, “What is this? I hope it’s not one of those weird scams.”

Hmmm…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

Hmmm…what’s going on here…?

