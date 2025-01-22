A Bride Excludes A Stepsister She Loathes From Her Wedding, But One Stubborn Parent Refused To Attend And It Pushed Their Relationship To A Breaking Point

Guest lists are widely considered the bride’s prerogative, but some parents refuse to stay in their lane.

When one parent ignores years of animosity between step-sisters and insists her biological daughter invite her step-sister, their meddling puts them on a fast track to being removed from the invite list altogether.

AITA for not attending Bio daughters wedding because Her step sister was not invited Biological daughter’s dad and I ended our relationship on bad terms. While I tried my best to keep the children out of it, he did not agree, and in an attempt to get the kids to side with him, he went on a smear campaign against me.

Some relationships didn’t quite survive the smear.

While he didn’t accomplish his goal of getting them to want to be with him, he was successful in straining my relationship with my daughter. I tried therapy and every possible solution, but once she was old enough to refuse, she stopped participating.

When they added a step-daughter to the mix, things got even worse.

I remarried when bio daughter was 13, and my husband had a daughter who is two years younger than our bio daughter. Since the beginning, the girls did not get along. At first, bio daughter was the one instigating, but eventually, in their teenage years, the “hate” became mutual.

And it turns out, time couldn’t heal those wounds.

Both girls are now in their mid-20s, and their relationship has not gotten any better. Bio daughter is getting married next year, and she’s having a fairly large wedding.

Soon, the parent became unhappy with their daughter’s guest list.

I knew from the start that stepdaughter wasn’t in the wedding party, but everyone assumed she was at least invited to the ceremony. While talking about the wedding, the topic of stepdaughter came up, at which point my daughter said that stepdaughter wasn’t invited.

The daughter tried to save face at first, but the parent pushed harder.

When I asked why, her reasoning was that she wanted an intimate wedding. This would normally be a reasonable response, except for the fact that even friends she hadn’t seen since elementary school are invited, but her stepsister is not. So I pressed her on it.

It was then the truth became clear.

She said the reason stepdaughter isn’t invited is because “she’s not family.” I said that if stepsister is not family, then neither is stepdad and her half-siblings, and by proxy, I’m also not family.

So the parent issues a damaging ultimatum.

If it’s a family-only wedding, then there’s no point in me attending. She obviously got upset, started screaming, and ended up leaving.

Now the whole family is divided.

She told her aunts and grandparents, and now everyone is saying that I’m an AH for refusing to attend her wedding. AITA?

This parent could clearly use a refresher on not sticking your nose where it doesn’t belong.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t think history will remember this parent and their actions very nicely.

It’s simply not the parent’s right to dictate their daughter’s guest list.

This parent may be comfortable playing the victim, but they’re much more culpable than they let on.

When it comes to close relationships, you just can’t force them.

The bride made her choice, but this parent just couldn’t leave well enough alone.

A wedding should be a celebration of love, not a test of loyalty.

