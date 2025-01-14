A 12-Year-Old Got Into A Fight With His Brother, So His Dad Told Him To Walk Home. And That’s Exactly What He Did, Even Though They Were On Vacation And Wasn’t Familiar With The Area.

Sometimes parents give unreasonable punishments to their kids who misbehave.

This boy shared a story where he and his brother got into a huge fight.

As a punishment, his dad told him to walk from the theme park to their vacation home all by himself.

This wasn’t a very good idea, but the boy decided to do what his dad said anyway.

“Go walk home to cool off!”… “OK will do” I was about 12. I was on vacation with my father, stepmother, my brother, sister, and 2 stepsisters. We rented a pretty big house which we had all to ourselves. It was pretty great.

One day, we went to a theme park. My stepmom and stepsisters decided to stay home. While we were at the theme park, me and my (younger) brother got in a fight. And in the struggle, my brother got a bloody nose.

My father was furious. He split us up and ordered me to “Go walk back. You can’t see the fireworks show later!” I tried to change his mind, but I quickly decided to do exactly what he said. To this day, I’m not sure whether he actually wanted me to walk back or that he just said it out of anger.

We had gone to the theme park by car, so walking back was a pretty dangerous task. I was in unfamiliar country, at night. Since we had gone by car, the only way I knew to walk was a motorway. There wasn’t a sidewalk, so I walked in the outside of the barrier.

It was a small miracle, but I managed to find the vacation home in basically one try. Without walking the wrong way. When I stood outside the home, I could see the light from the TV. My stepmother and stepsisters were watching TV.

For a moment, I thought about going inside and join them, but then I got an idea. I took one of the garden chairs and waited. After a few hours, I heard a car approach. I quickly hid in the tall grass, with a perfect view of the driveway. It was quite late now, I’d guess about 23:00.

I saw my father, brother, and sister get out and walk inside. Not 1 minute later, my father stormed out, got in the car, and drove away. My plan was a success. I got up out of the grass and walked inside.

At that time, I wanted to teach my father a lesson. But thinking back, I can’t imagine how scared he must have felt once he realized I wasn’t home. He got back after about an hour and was very relieved I was back. But he didn’t like my plan as much as I did.

How can you expect a kid to walk home by himself in an unfamiliar place?

