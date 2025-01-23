When Her Son’s Girlfriend Kept Wasting Water, She Told Her To Stop It Or Leave The House

As your kids grow up, they will often start seeing someone special who is always hanging around the house.

What would you do if your son’s girlfriend was not following the house rules and then became disrespectful when you reminded her about the rules?

That is what happened to the mom in this story, and now she’s wondering if she messed up.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for blowing up on my son’s girlfriend? My husband thinks I’m in the right, but my niece helped me make this post on here to see what other people think. I (52f) have three sons ages ranging from 13 to 20.

That is pretty normal at that age.

My oldest son (20m) has a girlfriend (19f) that hangs around our house a lot. It’s a really small house and doesn’t have a lot of space. She’s a nice girl but gets on my nerves sometimes because she’s always over. I really don’t think she’s right for my son, either.

Those costs can really add up.

Our tap water has a weird aftertaste so I order gallon water bottles and use them to refill a big glass bowl with a tap.

It is not cheap to get water and other groceries delivered, so I tell my sons, husband, and the girlfriend to be courteous of the other people who live here and not use up the water, as it runs out fast in our big household. Yesterday, I caught her filling up her big metal water bottle with the jug water, and I calmly told her that other people live here, too, and she shouldn’t hog the water all to herself. She was rather short with me and said something along the lines of: “Actually, this water bottle is big enough to hold all the water someone should be drinking in a day. I’m not hogging water, I’m just trying to stay hydrated.” I found her tone to be disrespectful and ordered her to leave.

Her son took his girlfriend’s side.

She scoffed and went back to my son’s room. That’s when I really got frustrated. I opened their door and told her she has to leave. My son got really angry with me and told me that my girlfriend didn’t do anything wrong and why is it a crime for her to drink water? I explained that I order this water for our family to use, not leeches who hang around all day rent-free.

At least she finally left.

My son’s girlfriend got a little teary eyed and left the room and out the front door without saying anything. My son told me that I was a major jerk and should have just minded my business. I think she’s just wasteful and a brat. AITA?

It is her house and her water, the girlfriend should respect that or leave.

Let’s take a look at what other people think of this situation.

Good questions from this commenter.

Yeah, this might not be about the water.

This commenter says the girlfriend wasn’t wasting the water.

Here is someone who agrees with the girlfriend.

This person makes a good point.

Mom might be overreacting to this.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.