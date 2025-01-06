When His Daughter Asked Him To Walk Her Down The Aisle Along With Her Stepdad, He Refused And Said He Should Be The Only One To Do It

When your daughter is getting married she has many important decisions to make about what happens on her big day.

What would you do if your daughter asked that both you and her step-father walk her down the aisle?

That is what happened to the dad in this story, so he refused to share this honor and said he would do it alone or not at all, and now the family is mad at him.

Check out all the dirty details below.

AITA for telling my daughter [26F] that I [55M] will not walk down the aisle with her stepdad [50M]. My wife and I divorced when my daughter was 6 years old. My wife had custody of my daughter for the most part, since I was too busy working 50 hours a week. She quickly moved on to be with another man 7 years younger than her.

He prioritized work over his kid, so this is no surprise.

I knew from many stories I’ve heard that my daughter would probably end up being closer to him than me. Not only was our time together very limited, but he was a stay at home dad, which means they had plenty of time to bond together which makes me feel sick to this day. This may sound immature, but I made her promise to never ever call her stepdad dad, that I was her only father and to not betray me. But I have no control over what she or they do in their home. Fast forward to now my prediction came through and she’s obviously closer to her step dad than me. She has gotten engaged about a year ago and now that the wedding is approaching near (1 month or so) she’s now out of the blue told me that she wants both me and her stepdad to walk her down the aisle. She had promised me I would be the one to do it.

It is up to the daughter to decide.

Even though I know they’re very close, I don’t believe he has any right to walk my blood daughter down the aisle. I am her only father, it isn’t fair that he got to be with my daughter more than me, her bio dad, and now he wants to take this moment from me too. I got a bit angry and told her I absolutely will not share an honor that is meant for me the actual father of the bride with some guy I barely know. She told me he’s done a lot for her growing up and that I’m being petty over something that happened years ago.

He is going to ruin what relationship he has left.

I told her I wasn’t going to argue about it and if she wants her stepdad to walk her she can, but I won’t be there to see it. I was told by a friend of mine who uses this site quite often that many people have gone through something similar to this with their kids or parents. So I wanted to see other people’s perspective, on if it’s wrong for me to want to be the only one to walk my only daughter down the aisle. AITA?

This guy is going to miss out on one of the most important days of his daughter’s life because he is being petty.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

This person wonders why he wasn’t in her life more.

It should all be up to the daughter.

Yup, he is the only one to blame.

Here is someone who thinks he is being petty.

This commenter is upset with the father.

Dad is going to ruin his relationship.

If he hasn’t already.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.