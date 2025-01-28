Wife Didn’t Feel Like Going Out To Celebrate Her Husband’s Achievement, And Now He Thinks She Ruined Their Night

Family meals out should be fun and enjoyable for the whole family.

AITA Is demanding an apology I had a particularly challenging work week. Then, my husband found out he got a part in a play. Good news… yes. However, I was tired. I wasn’t in the mood to go out to eat on a Friday night to a crowded restaurant.

Initially, he was okay with it. However, he did pout about it. He made comments and sighs to ensure I knew his displeasure. He then decided that he would go out with just our elementary-aged son to celebrate. My high school daughter was already asleep after a long week for her, as well.

I mentioned I had hamburgers in the fridge, and that I needed to make them or they would go bad. That’s when he blew his top. He started stomping around and swearing at me. Yelling for everyone to hear that I ruined his night and that I was responsible for ruining the night for the whole family.

I later discovered he took the hamburgers out of the fridge. He walked them outside and threw them in the trash. He then retreated to the basement.

When our paths crossed next, he started demanding an apology. He said stay away from me until you are ready to apologize. I walked away, and he started swearing at me again.

Fast forward to last night, Christmas is coming. I wanted things to be civil for the kids. I approached him and asked if we can have a civil discussion.

The only words out of his mouth were, “Only if you are ready to apologize.” Needless to say, I turned and walked away. I guess I will be considered responsible for ruining Christmas for the kids now, too. Thoughts?

