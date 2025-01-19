A wife and her husband have been sharing finances since they got married, but when it comes to her side hustle, things are getting rocky.

She earns money from collecting and selling items on eBay, but her husband isn’t happy with how she spends the earnings.

Read on for the story.

AITA for not splitting my finances with my husband? Me [F25] and my husband [M26] got married this summer. We live in an apartment that i own. I have a full time job and I’m earning more than him. He works from home and earns also well but I’m slightly above him with my salary. We are sharing equally our finances like a husband and wife should. Well i am also a collector. I spend plenty of time going to flea markets at 5am 4 times a week. I collect, i restore and i also sell. eBay is my side hustle. Not only i enjoy collecting but im also earning some side money from there. I restore most of the “junk” and try to make a profit to grow my collection.

Sounds like you’re the real boss of the house!

My husband knew all of this because we dated for 7 years prior. I was very upfront and i told him that the money i make from my collection and from my flea market are the money I’m gonna invest into my collection and i wont be putting that into our household bills. It was fine. Till we got married. Then he started getting mad and angry whenever i buy something for my collection. He’s constantly checking whether i sold something on eBay and ask what’s my statement on my eBay account. I have a separate debit card that i use for and from my eBay sales only and I’m not taking any money out from our monthly salaries. December was my busiest month so far with all the holidays and thankfully i was able to afford a piece for my collection that cost around 1300$ so i went for it. The thing is he still doesn’t know about it. Because i fear that he’d get mad. I know it’s my money and i know i have a right to spend on whatever i want but i still feel threatened and judged because of his upcoming reaction.

Maybe he’s just trying to “collect” some control?

Last month i was eyeing another piece i was missing to add to my collection and my mom offered to get it for me for Christmas. So she paid for the item, and my husband was very angry finding that out because he thought i could forward those money on getting us something else instead. Like a new coffee table or some kitchen utensils. We have no debts, its my apartment under my name that i got, he put his fair share into it by helping out renovating and everything, i cant complain, but it was 90% me. I put my whole salary into the bills and the groceries and whatever furniture we need, so i feel its not fair him controlling my side hustle. Recently whenever he hears the eBay notification that i have sold something is getting mad that i am making money. He is constantly putting up jokes saying “there it comes money from doing nothing.” Which is pretty annoying because i put tons of effort into my collection.

Well, if it’s not from his side hustle, clearly it’s not valid.

I have started to turn off the notifications so he wont get jealous or cocky. Once in an argument he said that me earning more and doing eBay side hustle is gonna make him seem weak and it’s gonna make me more dominant. The thing that hurt me the most was one night him jokingly saying “well i hope you don’t sell anything so you wouldn’t be spending those money on stupid things again…”

The tension continues to rise as her husband’s behavior grows more controlling, leading her to question if she’s wrong for keeping her finances separate or if he’s overstepping his boundaries.

Is she? Reddit says no.

This person says NTA and offers a suggestion.

This person says Hubby is acting pretty sus.

And this person gives some good advice…and sends luck.

It seems like he’s more invested in controlling her finances than her collections…

This marriage might not go the distance.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.