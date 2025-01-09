Woman Said People Should Never Remove Memory Foam Mattress Covers From Their Beds. – ‘All of those sparkles are fiberglass. I feel like I need to warn everyone.’

This is pretty scary, friends…

A woman named Britt talked to TikTok viewers about how things got bad in a hurry when she removed the cover of her memory foam mattress when she was cleaning her house.

Britt told viewers in a text overlay, “I removed the cover to wash it not knowing it was wrapped in a fiberglass forelock. Now we’re dealing with a major decontamination issue. Every surface of our house needed to be vacuumed. We had to buy a new vacuum with a HEPA filter.”

Britt added, “Everything that couldn’t be vacuumed, washed, or wiped had to be thrown away. We had the carpets professionally cleaned after endless vacuum sessions.”

She continued, “Then we realized our kids’ mattresses, which were not messed with, are also leaking fiberglass. All of those sparkles are fiberglass. I feel like I need to warn everyone I meet, because this was seriously awful to deal with and cost us thousands. We’re never going to be completely fiberglass-free.”

@brittperk This was honestly one of the biggest mistakes I’ve made in a while. Once I realized my mistake, it took us nine days of constant cleaning to feel like my house was livable again. I contacted a professional cleaning company that deals with fiberglass contamination, but they charge upwards of $50,000! Who has money for that?! I had no idea that my mattress could possibly contain such a toxic and awful substance. I was just trying to do a deep clean of my bed and ended up having to do a deep clean of my entire house! Even though I feel like our house is healthy enough to move back into, we still need to get our ductwork cleaned, and I’m going to be vacuuming every day for months because I’m completely paranoid. I feel like it’s my duty to warn everybody I know. #fiberglass #warning⚠️ #cleantok #fyp #dontdothis #fml #mattress #contamination #mistake ♬ original sound – teeharpo

