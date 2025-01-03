Woman Tries To Help A Stranger With Their Luggage, But Ends Up Dropping The Bag In A Puddle After Being Yelled At For Touching It

Helping a stranger seems like the right thing to do, that is, until they make you regret it.

Imagine stepping in to keep someone’s belongings from hitting the ground, only to be yelled at for touching their stuff. Would you still try to help? Or would you let them deal with the mess themselves?

In today’s story, one person ends up in this exact predicament. Here’s how it went down.

Keep my hands off your bags? Okay. There’s a bus terminal on my way home, and I usually pass by it every day. A few years ago, I was walking home and saw a woman struggling with her luggage. It was raining, and the ground was slippery, so I headed over to help.

The lady yelled at her, so she dropped the bag immediately.

One of her bags fell off her pile, and I reached out and caught it before it landed on the wet ground. The woman turned around and screamed at me to keep my hands off her stuff, so I smiled at her and promptly dropped her bag into the puddle. She called me a *****, but it was worth it.

Yikes! So much for doing a good deed.

