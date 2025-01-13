January 13, 2025 at 8:49 am

Woman Warns To “Read The Directions” In A Hilarious Video About Microwave Chicken Pot Pie Gone Wrong

by Ashley Ashbee

Do you ever cook an instant meal in the microwave, but it’s partly raw and mushy?

@_mackenziemorris_ figured out why and poked fun at herself in a viral TikTok video.

“If you read the directions on the chicken pot pie box,” she begins.

She is holding her chicken pot pie in her face and then doing a goofy close up of herself. This feels like an embarrassing tell-all story.

“You will learn,” she continues. “That you were supposed to keep it in the microwave for five to six minutes after you microwave it.”

“You know why,” she asks again, with an even goofier close up.

“It’s to help cook it with the residual heat.”

“This is the first chicken pot pie I’ve made that hasn’t been raw or completely ******* burnt.”

The lesson of this story is to follow the directions on the package!

Watch the full clip.

@_mackenziemorris_

Read the directions 🫣🫠😂 #chickenpotpie #mariecallenders #microwaverecipe

♬ original sound – mackenziemorris

Here is what folks are saying.

Good to know!

Same! Mmm now I’m craving this.

I do that all the time with my tea while it is brewing. LOL!

I wonder if I’d like using an air fryer…

Nice. I use my phone alarm for cooking all the time!

Her pie doesn’t look too appetizing, though.

