Woman’s Friend Told Her She Was Not Allowed To Order Her A Pizza, So She Sent Her Something Else Instead And Started A Delicious Food War

Some friendships are just precious.

This woman shares how she and her friend were just trying to be nice to each other, but ended up unintentionally creating a long-distance war.

Let’s read the story.

I’m not allowed to order a pizza? (A happy malicious compliance story) Meg and I have never lived in the same state, so we’ve had a long-distance friendship since long before the pandemic. Today, I had a very late lunch. I called Meg during my lunch hour because she wasn’t feeling super great today and I found out she also hadn’t eaten lunch yet. She asked what I was having, and I told her pizza. She replied pizza sounded good, and jokingly asked me to send her some.

Never have I ever heard someone turning down pizza before.

I pulled up DoorDash and immediately started ordering her a pizza, because why not. Meg got frustrated with me because when the roles were reversed, I didn’t let her buy me lunch, so she told me I was not allowed to buy her pizza.

This sounds like an epic food war!

I assured her I wouldn’t, and switched to ordering her cupcakes instead. I waited until after the dasher was on their way before sending her the link. I almost died laughing as she cursed at me. I reminded her she told me no pizza, and I didn’t buy her pizza. Meg is retaliating by buying me tacos. I already plan on retaliating this with something else. I may have started a friendly food-ordering war.

This is the most delicious “malicious” compliance story ever!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares another story.

Reverse psychology for the win!

Someone shares another wholesome story.

Maybe a retaliation request is in order.

I agree.

A pizza surprise.

DO NOT buy me pizza, or I’ll flip!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.