Woman’s Friend Told Her She Was Not Allowed To Order Her A Pizza, So She Sent Her Something Else Instead And Started A Delicious Food War
Some friendships are just precious.
This woman shares how she and her friend were just trying to be nice to each other, but ended up unintentionally creating a long-distance war.
Let’s read the story.
I’m not allowed to order a pizza? (A happy malicious compliance story)
Meg and I have never lived in the same state, so we’ve had a long-distance friendship since long before the pandemic.
Today, I had a very late lunch.
I called Meg during my lunch hour because she wasn’t feeling super great today and I found out she also hadn’t eaten lunch yet.
She asked what I was having, and I told her pizza.
She replied pizza sounded good, and jokingly asked me to send her some.
Never have I ever heard someone turning down pizza before.
I pulled up DoorDash and immediately started ordering her a pizza, because why not.
Meg got frustrated with me because when the roles were reversed, I didn’t let her buy me lunch, so she told me I was not allowed to buy her pizza.
This sounds like an epic food war!
I assured her I wouldn’t, and switched to ordering her cupcakes instead. I waited until after the dasher was on their way before sending her the link.
I almost died laughing as she cursed at me.
I reminded her she told me no pizza, and I didn’t buy her pizza.
Meg is retaliating by buying me tacos. I already plan on retaliating this with something else.
I may have started a friendly food-ordering war.
This is the most delicious “malicious” compliance story ever!
Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.
A reader shares another story.
Reverse psychology for the win!
Someone shares another wholesome story.
Maybe a retaliation request is in order.
I agree.
A pizza surprise.
DO NOT buy me pizza, or I’ll flip!
