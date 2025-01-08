January 8, 2025 at 3:49 am

Woman’s Friend Told Her She Was Not Allowed To Order Her A Pizza, So She Sent Her Something Else Instead And Started A Delicious Food War

by Mila Cardozo

Source: Reddit/MaliciousCompliance/Unsplash/freestocks

Some friendships are just precious.

This woman shares how she and her friend were just trying to be nice to each other, but ended up unintentionally creating a long-distance war.

Let’s read the story.

I’m not allowed to order a pizza? (A happy malicious compliance story)

Meg and I have never lived in the same state, so we’ve had a long-distance friendship since long before the pandemic.

Today, I had a very late lunch.

I called Meg during my lunch hour because she wasn’t feeling super great today and I found out she also hadn’t eaten lunch yet.

She asked what I was having, and I told her pizza.

She replied pizza sounded good, and jokingly asked me to send her some.

Never have I ever heard someone turning down pizza before.

I pulled up DoorDash and immediately started ordering her a pizza, because why not.

Meg got frustrated with me because when the roles were reversed, I didn’t let her buy me lunch, so she told me I was not allowed to buy her pizza.

This sounds like an epic food war!

I assured her I wouldn’t, and switched to ordering her cupcakes instead. I waited until after the dasher was on their way before sending her the link.

I almost died laughing as she cursed at me.

I reminded her she told me no pizza, and I didn’t buy her pizza.

Meg is retaliating by buying me tacos. I already plan on retaliating this with something else.

I may have started a friendly food-ordering war.

This is the most delicious “malicious” compliance story ever!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares another story.

Reverse psychology for the win!

Someone shares another wholesome story.

Maybe a retaliation request is in order.

I agree.

A pizza surprise.

DO NOT buy me pizza, or I’ll flip!

