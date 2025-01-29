Woman’s Pregnant Roommate Wanted Her To Move Out But She Couldn’t Afford To, So She Refused And Now She Feels Guilty

Finding a cheap place to rent with acceptable living standards requires hard work.

AITA for refusing to move out even though my roommate is 7 months pregnant? Last week, my roommate Becca found out she is not only pregnant. She is also seven months along. She texted me that we had to talk today.

I had assumed she would be moving out soon. So she could have a bigger space when the baby comes. Instead, she told me that I have to move out. She wants to make space for the nursery and her baby daddy to move in.

I’m on a terrible salary. I cannot afford anywhere else to live. Plus, she wants me to move out right now, so she can prepare for the baby. Even if I wanted to move, the apartment rentals in my area are too expensive. Or they are well below living standards, so I don’t want to move.

She went absolutely crazy the moment I told her I wouldn’t move out. She thought I’m ruining her motherhood experience. By not letting her family live together.

I pay rent here. My name is on the lease until at least until the end of the year. I’m not gonna pull out of the lease. I told her that if she wants her little family together that she should move. And I’ll find someone to half the cheap rent with.

That made her start crying. She said I just want to ruin her life. Her baby daddy had to console her and tell me to get out of their way already. I’ve not heard her stop crying since. I think I’m totally valid that I don’t want to leave. AITA for not wanting to move out?

