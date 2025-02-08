A Bully Made Fun Of Her Grandson In Front Of Other Kids, So Grandma Embarrassed Him In Front Of Everyone

Behind every bully is usually someone who just needs a big hug.

Some bullies just need a Grandma hug. “I have a grandson, I’ll call him Sam, 14. We’ve been pretty close through the years. Since he was just a few months old, my husband and I have kept him overnight, taken him on weekend trips, watched him for several days at a time while his parents vacationed, etc. Even when we had to move a few hours away, he’d come visit for two or three nights a few times a year.

He had a tough childhood.

His parents divorced and as he became an adolescent, he became withdrawn and distant. But I found that he seemed to love to hear stories of the hilarious things he’d said and done when he was little. He would sit and listen and be engaged with me for at least a while. I’ve tried hard to keep a connection without being pushy. He’s been playing sports for years and we make it to at least a game or two per sport each season to see him play. He’d come give he a hug after each game. My stepdaughter (his mom) told me she was amazed that he would hug me in public; I was the only person he‘d hug at his games, including her. I was pretty proud of this. But it almost came to an end after one game last summer.

Here it comes…

My husband and I showed up and Sam was very happy to see us. After the game he ran out and as he gave me a hug, I heard a nearby voice, “Look everyone! Isn’t that sweet, Sam’s hugging his Grandma!” I felt Sam tense up and he immediately ended the hug. I was not going to let that little **** ruin those special hugs, so I turned to the kid who’d taunted Sam, grabbed him in a bear hug, and exclaimed, “Oh, are you jealous? You must need a Grandma hug, too!” The kid just stood there stunned for a couple seconds, long enough for a couple of Sam’s friends to start in, “Jake, get your own Grandma!” “Dude, you’re creepy.” He turned beet red and ran off. We heard through my stepdaughter that Jake was kind of a jerk who always found reasons to pick on his teammates and Sam and his friends thought what I did to him was hilarious. So far, Sam still gives me hugs. Grandma hug for the win.”

Petty revenge can be wholesome sometimes, too!

As all grandma hugs are.

