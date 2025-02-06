February 6, 2025 at 6:47 am

A Car Shopper Talked About Thr Stressful Experience She Had Trying To Buy A Toyota

by Matthew Gilligan

Buying a car ain’t easy, folks!

And this story proves it in spades…

It was posted on TikTok by a woman named Haley and she didn’t hold back when she talked about her experience trying to buy a new ride at a Toyota dealership.

Haley said, “We are car shopping right now, which is super exciting, but it’s also super stressful.”

She added, “I’ve been watching so many negotiating tips. The only thing I was able to get him to budge on was the trade-in value of our car. That’s it. He will not budge on the price.”

Haley said she test drove the car on a Friday, negotiated on Saturday, and was going to go back on a Monday.

She asked, “Is Toyota just too confident in their pricing? I feel like I’ve pulled out all my stops and it’s just not budging. So help, please.”

Take a look at her video.

Haley posted a follow-up video and told viewers that they ended up buying a Toyota Grand Highlander.

Check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared a story.

Does it really need to be this difficult?

