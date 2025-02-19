A Company Refused To Pay What They Owed, So A Clever Trucker Made Their Cargo Disappear Until They Did

In the cargo business, trust between deliverer and client is often just as valuable as the goods being hauled.

When one shady company decided to shortchange the wrong employee, he made sure their next shipment went missing until he got the payment he deserved.

Won’t pay us for transport? Imma take your cargo The company I work for/with has a few branches in a few countries, although it is a family business. The division leader, let’s call him Bob, the youngest brother of my boss, got a few contracts to transport goods.

These goods were worth a lot of money,

Anybody who’s worked in the cargo business knows that the goods are worth at least 20 times what you get for hauling them. Bob sent out a few trucks. They delivered the goods, but after waiting a month or so, he still didn’t get paid.

But the company tried to gaslight Bob.

The company issuing the contracts repeatedly insisted they had paid (no broker, no middleman—they got the bank details), but upon checking and checking again, no money was transferred to our eastern division’s bank account. I caught wind of the whole charade later because their “fight” over email happened overnight.

So Bob decided he was going to do something about it.

Bob accepted another order from the same shady company that hadn’t paid him, but this time, he went incognito. He then personally drove the truck to the customer, loaded the goods, and then hid the truck. For good measure, he pulled the plug on all GPS-sending devices and even disconnected the batteries.

Of course, the company was pretty ticked about this.

What then ensued was a storm of insults from the company issuing the orders (the one that didn’t pay us), over email, mind you. Bob calmly and briefly responded with, “Pay my money, and I’ll personally see to it that your goods get delivered safe and sound.”

So the company had no choice but to comply.

He did get the money and delivered the goods. Word on the street is that Bob even extorted a little bonus for his troubles — that sneaky jerk. 😏

It seemed things all worked out in the end.

The company got their goods, Bob got his money, and everyone learned a valuable lesson in not breaking the wrong person’s trust.

A deal is a deal!

