‘This thing still has feathers on it.’ – A Customer Got Grossed Out With His Chicken Wings From Wingstop

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, I can’t say that I’ve ever seen that before…

And as someone who had a chicken wing obsession, I gotta say that this really grossed me out!

A man named Benjamin shared a video on TikTok and showed folks the unusual order he received when he got some food from Wingstop.

Benjamin showed viewers a deep-fried chicken wing that appeared to still have feathers attached to it.

He said, “This thing still has feathers on it, this is the wing that would not stop.”

Benjamin wrote in his caption,  “@Wingstop. What is going on with you guys?”

That’s a good question…

Check out the video.

@benjaminbeeps

TIK TOK IS BACK 😂😂 @Wingstop what is going on with you guys? 😂😂😂

♬ original sound – Benjamin smith

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker would still go for it.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Now, that is GROSS.

