February 10, 2025 at 4:49 am

A Dollar Tree Shopper Was Caught Off-Guard By His New Local Store And How Big It Was

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@babybop321

Where have you gone, Dollar Tree…?

Well, I guess it depends on the location…

But a guy named Brad was in awe of his new local Dollar Tree store.

Source: TikTok/@babybop321

Brad filmed himself in the store and told viewers, “I just walked into our local new Dollar Tree, AKA Sam’s Club.”

He added, “Are you kidding me?”

Source: TikTok/@babybop321

He was clearly surprised and he said, “I’m gonna be a minute…”

Let’s hope he recovers from this shock soon!

Source: TikTok/@babybop321

Here’s the video.

@babybop321

Dollar Tree of Life #dollartree #happynewyear

♬ original sound – Brad Kirsch

Check out what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@babybop321

Another individual shared a story.

Source: TikTok/@babybop321

And this person sounds disappointed…

Source: TikTok/@babybop321

Maybe he just needs to embrace the change…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter