A Domino’s Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Promotional “Emergency Pizza” He Received

If you ask me, every pizza is an emergency!

Because, let’s be honest, who can really live without the stuff?

But I digress…

A man named Kenny posted a video on TikTok and explained why he was annoyed after getting a promotional “Emergency Pizza” from Domino’s.

Kenny’s text overlay reads, “Domino’s couldn’t put the emergency pizza in a regular box?”

Domino’s has a promotion going on that offers app users a free, medium, two-topping pizza that customers can get at a later time…an Emergency Pizza!

Apparently, Kenny was a bit embarrassed about advertising his Emergency Pizza.

Hey, pizza is pizza, right?

What’s the big deal?

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That’s kind of a weird promotion, to be honest…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.