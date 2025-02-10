February 9, 2025 at 10:47 pm

A Domino’s Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Promotional “Emergency Pizza” He Received

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok

If you ask me, every pizza is an emergency!

Because, let’s be honest, who can really live without the stuff?

But I digress…

A man named Kenny posted a video on TikTok and explained why he was annoyed after getting a promotional “Emergency Pizza” from Domino’s.

Source: TikTok

Kenny’s text overlay reads, “Domino’s couldn’t put the emergency pizza in a regular box?”

Domino’s has a promotion going on that offers app users a free, medium, two-topping pizza that customers can get at a later time…an Emergency Pizza!

Source: TikTok

Apparently, Kenny was a bit embarrassed about advertising his Emergency Pizza.

Hey, pizza is pizza, right?

What’s the big deal?

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@mojokenny

Imma break the glass 😔 #dominos #emergencypizza #pizza #relatable #fyp

♬ original sound – doll🎀

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

That’s kind of a weird promotion, to be honest…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter