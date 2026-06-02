A Workplace Friendship Collides With a Performance Review in a Way No One Expected

You spend a lot of hours every day with the people you work with, so it is very common to develop friendships with many of them.

What would you do if you had a friend at work for whom you had to write a performance review, and while they were very nice as a person, their work really wasn’t very good?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she wrote an honest review of the employee, which ended up getting her fired. Now her friend won’t talk to her because she blames her for losing her job.

Personally, I don’t think she did anything wrong, but the friendship is likely over. It is natural that the woman blames her for being fired and I doubt that their friendship can recover.

AITA for getting a person I work with fired from the company? Okay, so I don’t know if everyone here knows what “Agile Software Development” is but just think of me as the leader of a team, but I’m not anyone’s direct manager. But, I have the ability to drive decisions and I see everyone’s day to day work.

It is nice to have friends at work.

So, boom. I’ve been working with this one team all year and there’s a woman who I’ve become friends with. We’ve gone out for drinks. She shows me pictures of kids. Talk about our families. Extremely nice lady. And, she works hard and tries.

She doesn’t sound like a great employee.

But, she’s very mistake prone. Forgetting meetings. Always late with her tasks but when she gets them done they are great. She is just coming back from a leave where she took time off to take care of a sick parent and so I know that stress is in the background. But, as bad as her work is sometimes she’s friendly and great to talk to. During drinks one time she told me she is skating on thin ice and her manager has her on a warning.

Just because you are friends with someone doesn’t mean you can lie about their performance.

2 months ago was performance review time and even though I really like her I gave a candid review on her performance to her manager. I was really torn between not telling all the things that went wrong through the year but at the same time I felt like it was better to tell the truth to hope she could get some coaching.

It is unfortunate, but it was her poor performance that got her fired.

Last week, she wasn’t there in the normal meetings and her manager had a meeting with me later in the day saying she was let go. I felt so bad and I texted her immediately asking if she was doing ok and she said that I was the only one that gave feedback for her and that it was all my fault that she got fired.

I get it. She feels betrayed. Whether right or wrong, that is how she feels.

She basically said I was a fake friend and an asshole for giving such negative feedback after all the good things she did on the project. Then, told me not to talk to her anymore. I understand the outburst given the situation, but I didn’t want to lie in her review? But, at the same time I know how much of a financial drain taking care of her parent is and now she’s jobless. AITA?

When you are friends with someone at work, you need to keep the friendship and the work relationship separate. This person did nothing wrong by writing an honest review of her performance. That being said, however, I don’t think that this friendship will recover, so it is best to just move on.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this unfortunate story.

She got fired because of her performance. That’s it.

You have to keep your friendship and your professional relationship separate.

This is just a difficult situation. Nobody is out of line.

Her friend’s feelings are entirely understandable.

You can’t expect a supervisor to give an inaccurate performance review just because you are friends.

Just because you are friends with someone at work doesn’t mean they get any type of preferential treatment. This person just wrote an honest performance review, which is what was required of her at work. If anything, she could have given her friend a warning that it was coming, but that is about it.

On the other hand, it is also perfectly understandable that her friend feels betrayed. Losing your job is always a traumatic event, so the fact that she is upset is no surprise at all.